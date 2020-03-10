A NEWPORT charity has launched its own allotment to help vulnerable people get outdoors, socialise, and gain confidence.

Feed Newport, which is affiliated to Help the Homeless Newport, helps homeless people, people suffering with mental health issues, and anyone else considered vulnerable.

With the help of sponsors Cookstars, the group, has been able to rent an allotment patch from the council for the next year, which Feed Newport and Help the Homeless Newport founder Tariq Khan hopes will provide a place of comfort to those in need.

The first tree was planted on Monday afternoon at the allotment on Cae Perllan Road to mark the launch of the ‘Secret Garden’.

Feed Newport and Help the Homeless Newport founder Tariq Khan

“The allotment is another way that we feel we can get people talking to each other, and to help them build confidence," he said.

“Three teams will come down here each week to help with the patch and have some time together working towards something.”

Mr Khan, who started Help the Homeless Newport with co-founder Debbie Whitts over a year ago, has self-funded the rent of a community hub on Commercial Road, as well as hosting free events over Christmas.

Having been homeless himself, he spoke about the impact the new project can have on vulnerable people.

“I’ve suffered with mental health issues before, and I was lucky to have my own areas where I knew I could go and get peace,” he added.

“I want people who we look after now to have that special place.”

Debbie Whitts (right) and service user Katie

Ms Whitts said she was proud of what the group has achieved so far, and explained potential future plans.

“We have a food bank on a Friday which we hope to tie into this at some point, where people can grow their own food here,” she said.

“It’s about giving people a sense of purpose. The allotment can serve as another place where we can get to know each other on a personal level in order to help each other more effectively.”

The group planted its first tree to mark the occasion

Steven, who was homeless but has recently moved into his own home, said: “The group has given me great support, and I can’t thank the guys enough.

“I think the allotment is a great idea. It gets you out in the fresh air, and I’d be sat at home doing nothing now otherwise.”

To help support Feed Newport, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/feednewport/