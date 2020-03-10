ALTERNATIVES to a splash park are being considered by Blaenau Gwent council, more than two years after the Welsh Government handed over £110,000 for a facility in a Tredegar Park.

Aneurin Leisure Trust (ALT) was given the funding for a splash park at Parc Bryn Bach, near Tredegar in 2018. However, this cash has since been handed back to the council because of concerns over maintenance and set-up costs – it was estimated an additional £100,000 would be needed to keep it running.

The county borough council was forced to consider other potential sites for the splash park, including Ebbw Vale’s Festival Park, but a council committee heard today on Monday that limited progress had been made.

In the committee meeting Cllr John Morgan said: “We queried the work that was going on at the time.

“It was considered to be a very urgent problem.

“There’s been no movement.”

Cllr Wayne Hodgins said the council should look at alternative projects.

He said: “We were awarded £110,000 to deliver the project.

“Is it about time we look at delivering an alternative project?

“We need to do something - if we are sending money back to the Welsh Government it’s not sending the right signal.”

Officers said that a plan B was being considered - but did not say what form this may take.

The original splash park for Parc Bryn Bach was meant to be completed by summer 2018.

When an alternative location was found in the Festival Park its owners said at the time that discussions had taken place with the council over a splash park.

They said it would be part of a wider scheme, which would include including treetop accommodation, zip wires, botanical gardens and a cinema.

However it is now unclear whether this is still the case.