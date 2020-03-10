A MAN has been charged with causing the death of a 65-year-old Cwmbran woman by dangerous driving after a road crash last summer.

Iestyn Lloyd Jones, 52, of Old Tram Road, Tafarnaubach, Tredegar, appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.

He is alleged to have caused the death of Shirley Culleton while driving a Hyundai IX35 on the A4046 bypass in Cwm, near Ebbw Vale.

The defendant also faces a charge of causing serious injury to Michael Culleton by dangerous driving.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Jones was granted unconditional bail to appear before Newport Crown Court on Friday, April 3.