A FLOOD alert has been issued for Newport following heavy rain overnight.

Natural Resources Wales say flooding is possible and that residents and business owners should be prepared.

The high tide at Usk Estuary, Newport is expected to reach 7.4 metres at 8pm today – and due to “predicted levels for the next high tides” the flood alert will remain in force until Friday morning.

The River Usk and Afon Lwyd are expected to see heightened water levels.

The flood warning – which has been labelled a medium risk – covers the following areas:

• Nash

• Newport Docks

• Leeway Industrial Estate

• Bird Port Eastern Dock

• Solutia Site

• Newport Stadium

• Orb Industrial Estate

• Newport Retail Park

• Mill Parade

• Corporation Road

• Liswerry

• Crindau

• Maindee

• Malpas Brook and Malpas Road

• Caerleon, Usk Road

• Caerleon, Twenty Ten Golf Course.

(A medium flood risk is place for Newport.)

How should I prepare if my area is affected?

NRW have the following advice for medium risk flood warnings.

• Check NRW live flood map – which can be found here or call Floodline on 0345 988 1188

• Prepare your home, business or farm for a flood.

• Monitor local river levels – you can monitor them here.

• Farmers should consider moving livestock and equipment away from areas likely to flood.

• Avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.