POLICE are looking for a man who was jailed for "reckless driving" after he breached his licence conditions.

Mohamed Ali Ahmedpor, 27, of Newport has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on March 13, 2019, Gwent Police say.

He previously received a one year and two month prison term for reckless driving after being sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on September 26, 2018.

(Have you see this man? Picture: Gwent Police)

READ MORE:

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Due to the fact that Mohamed Ali Ahmedpor, who was released on licence, breached their licence conditions they have now been recalled to prison.

"If you have any information please call 101 quoting 1900311881 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."