THERE have been 4,581 crimes reported in Gwent so far this year, latest figures reveal.

The most reported crime were those that felll under violence and sexual offence - with 1758 cases.

The data release - which documents January's reported crimes - also comes with geo-tags, allowing you to see where crimes were committed in your area.

Use the maps below to pinch and zoom within your region, or use the tables to search specific street or road names.

Crimes reported in Newport

Table

Newport news:

- Flood warning issued for Newport

- Petition set up to rehome Bassaleg family whose house was nearly washed away during Storm Dennis

Crimes reported in Torfaen

Table

Torfaen news:

- Croesyceiliog School placed in special measures

- Torfaen council aims to be a role model in fight against gender inequality

Five most reported crimes in Gwent

- Violence and sexual offences: 1758

- Anti-social behaviour: 741

- Public order: 619

- Other theft: 327

- Shoplifting: 273

Crimes reported in Caerphilly

(Please note: the crime locations may overlap into different neighbouring borders. This is the geo-location of Gwent Police.)

Table

Caerphilly news:

- Suspects charged after 'serious and organised crime' probe in Gwent

- AM calls for flood-affected residents to be given a 'council tax holiday'

Crimes reported in Blaenau Gwent

Table

Blaenau Gwent news:

- South East Wales coal tip inspectors find no major problems

- A4046: Road into Ebbw Vale re-opens after two-week closure

Crimes reported in Monmouthshire

Table

Monmouthshire news:

- Road closures planned for A466 ahead of high tides in Monmouthshire

- Meeting to save St Teilo's Church in Llanarth from closure