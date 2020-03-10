A NEWPORT woman who lost her dad to heart disease is raising money for her upcoming London Marathon attempt with a musical bingo night and raffle.

Victoria Grainger, who is taking on the Marathon in April with her partner Kev, is running in memory of her father Ken, who died in 2015, as well as the mothers of of her two close friends, who also died in the last two years.

The fundraising evening, which is taking place on Friday, March 13, at The Last Inn, Newport, will see players battle it out in Beats Bingo, where songs will be played and matched to titles on their cards.

A charity raffle will also be held, with prizes including, tickets to Matilda in the West End, a spa day for two at Haughton Hall, a family ticket to AFC Telford and many more.

READ MORE:

Ms Grainger said: “We’re so excited to be holding this bingo event with a bit of a difference.

"We’re looking forward to raising some money for this amazing charity so close to our hearts.

“People say it gets easier and you learn to live with the pain but it doesn't.

(Heart Research UK)

"Heart Research UK have been an amazing support to me and my family throughout the hardest period of my life and it helps us all to focus on something positive.

“Please come and join us for what will be a great evening with a chance to win some fantastic prizes and raise money for such a wonderful cause.

"We hope with your help to support them with their ground-breaking research.”

Tickets cost £10, and can be purchased through the pub or through Ms Grainger's JustGiving page - justgiving.com/fundraising/KevVictoria