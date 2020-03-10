BIDDERS have the unique opportunity to buy a plane, beach buggy, scrambler and other high-value goods with no reserve, at an auction of items seized from criminals tomorrow.

The auction, at Wilsons Auctions, will include 80 lots of luxury and high-value goods and will take place at the auction company’s Newport branch from 7pm.

With online bidding available, customers from far and wide will have the opportunity to purchase high value items that have been seized as a result of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Jeep Wrangler up for auction

Piper Arrow up for auction

Highlights will include a Piper Arrow IV plane, a Polaris RZR 170 EFi ATV off-road buggy, a Polaris Scrambler XP Quad, a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited and an Audi Q5 S Line TDi Quattro.

Other luxury items include a Rolex Submariner watch and designer goods from Gucci, Christian Louboutin, Moncler, Valentino, Giuseppe Zanotti and Balenciaga.

Wilsons Auctions’ government sales coordinator, Michael Streight said: “We are delighted to be offering such a unique range of vehicles in our upcoming Unreserved Government Auction.

"From planes to scramblers and cars to electric bikes, there really is something for everyone and not to mention the luxury designer goods that proves popular amongst our bidders each month.

Polaris RZR up for auction

Polaris Scrambler Quad up for auction

“With the auction available to both physical and online bidders it is open to a worldwide audience and gives customers the chance to purchase quality goods for an affordable price.

"Wilsons Auctions plays an important role in realising any type of asset on behalf of our government clients which has seen us responsible in returning £100 million back into the public purse in recent years.

A Rolex Submariner up for auction

The auction will be available to a worldwide audience through Wilsons Auctions’ online bidding facility, LiveBid and will take place at Wilsons Auctions South Wales branch in Newport.

For full details on all lots or to register by midday tomorrow, go to wilsonsauctions.com