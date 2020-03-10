A MAN who left a police officer with concussion after punching him before he went on to threaten a girl on Facebook in a separate offence was remanded in custody.

Adam Hennessy, 22, formerly of Burton Road, St Julians, Newport, is facing a potential prison sentence after he admitted the offences.

The defendant pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and a charge under the Malicious Communications Act against the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

James Evans, prosecuting, said the first offence took place in Newport’s Stafford Road last May when the police officer was investigating a reported motorbike theft.

He told Cardiff Crown Court: “The defendant tried to escape by jumping over a gate. The officer told him to get down but he didn’t and they were left grappling on the floor.

“The defendant dragged the officer along the pavement. The policeman pushed the emergency button on his radio and reached for his PAVA spray when the defendant punched him three times to the temple with some force.

“The officer’s glasses were knocked to the floor but he got the defendant back to the floor and he was helped by a member of the public and Hennessy was handcuffed.”

Mr Evans said the police officer needed treatment for concussion at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital and was off work for a week after the attack.

The prosecutor said the second offence occurred in December when Hennessy sent a girl menacing messages on Facebook.

Mr Evans said in one of them he “threatened to smash her face in”.

Harry Baker, representing Hennessy, said his client, now homeless, was entitled to full credit for his early guilty pleas.

The judge, Recorder David Elias QC, adjourned sentence.

He remanded Hennessy in custody until Friday and warned him that all sentencing options were open.