JUNIOR football clubs in Newport may have to pay to use council pitches next season - a move that has been labelled as “outrageous”.

Currently, youth football and rugby clubs do not have to pay to hire out pitches on council grounds.

But as of next year, Newport City Council appear to be introducing fees.

Kevin Whitehead, Leader of Newport Independents Party, said it is “madness”.

“Considering they urge kids to leave their PlayStation games and phones and get active, it is a joke.”

An U’12 football side looking to hire a pitch could be charged £10.30, with the price then doubling to £21 for teams from U’13s to U’16s.

Ben Burrows, chairman of Newport Civil Service said he received an email from the council saying fees will be introduced.

He said the plans will stop children from playing.

“If you get a referee, you are looking at about £40 to £45 a game, which means around £300 a year extra per age group,” he said.

“We have three age groups, so it will be around an extra £1,000 a year. It’s shocking.”

It means the club will have to consider increasing membership fees.

“Some parents just won’t be able to afford it.”

Mr Burrows says the club’s junior set-up has grown from just seven players to over 220 in recent years.

“It is massive for the community, but it is going to stop people from playing.

“They go on about getting people off the streets, this is just another hurdle put in our way as many clubs will not able to afford this extra expense.”

Mr Burrows said he is organising a meeting of local football teams in the coming days.

READ MORE:

Newport Conservative Party Chairman Councillor David Fouweather described the fees as “outrageous”.

“It’s almost like the council want to deter young people from engaging in sporting activities and visiting our parks?”

St.Julians resident and political activist Michael Enea said “This would impact the Glebelands in St.Julians which has a rugby club and several football teams.

“It is disgraceful. I have written to our three local Councillors requesting an explanation."

The Argus has approached the council for comment.