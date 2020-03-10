THERE are no plans to cancel the Newport Marathon over coronavirus fears, organisers have said.

It comes as the government held crunch talks with sporting chiefs on Monday evening.

Currently, there are no plans to cancel or postpone major sporting events.

A spokesman for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport said "there is no rationale to close or cancel sporting events as things stand".

And a spokesman for Run 4 Wales – the organisers for the Associated British Ports Newport Wales Marathon – echoed the government’s stance, saying the event is “all systems go”.

The race, which takes place in little over a month, should see around 5,000 runners descend on Newport, with thousands more spectators expected.

But amid Newport’s first case of the coronavirus being confirmed over the weekend, there are no plans to cancel the event.

The spokesman added: “We are monitoring the development relating to the spread of the coronavirus closely and noting the updates and advice given by the UK Government, the World Health Organisation and other UK public bodies.

“With just over five weeks to go before the ABP Newport Wales Marathon, we will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates if necessary.”

The government spokesman said the meeting with sporting chiefs was "constructive".

“This included a discussion of how staging sporting events behind closed doors could work in practice, should the situation change and become necessary.

“However based upon the current scientific advice from the Government's medical experts there is no rationale to close or cancel sporting events as things stand.”