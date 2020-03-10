TWO drug dealers are facing prison sentences for being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Gary Jackson, 33, of Grove Road, Risca, and Mark Walsh, also 33, of Pontgam Terrace, Ynysddu, admitted the class A trafficking charges.

The offences were committed between October 14, 2019 and January 30, 2020, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

The pair’s sentence was adjourned for the preparation of reports.

The defendants were remanded in custody by Judge Daniel Williams.