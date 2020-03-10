DETECTIVES are appealing for information after a burglary and criminal damage was caused at a Coral betting shop.
A man went into the bookies in Tredegar at around 7.45pm on Friday, January 10 and was verbally aggressive with staff.
It’s alleged he then leaned over the counter and pushed equipment including computer monitors onto the floor before taking a quantity of loose change.
He then left the shop.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Officers would like to speak to the man shown in this image as he may be able to help with our enquiries.
“If you can help with information about this incident, please call 101 quoting Log 428 10/1/20 or you can send a direct message to our Gwent Police Facebook and Twitter pages.”
