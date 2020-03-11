A PAEDOPHILE was caught in an undercover police sting after he was duped into believing he was making sexual comments online to a 12-year-old girl.

After Neil Batten, of Coed Celynen Drive, Abercarn, was arrested, officers also discovered a “horrible” child abuse image stored on his mobile phone.

The 57-year-old married man has spent the last four-and-a-half weeks remanded in custody and appeared in Cardiff Crown Court via video link from Parc Prison.

Ruth Smith, prosecuting, told how the defendant sent naked images of himself to the undercover police officer, who was posing as a young girl, in January.

She said Batten also offered to buy “sexy underwear” for the 'girl'.

Miss Smith told how the defendant was arrested at work on Thursday, February 6.

He pleaded guilty to attempting to make sexual communication with a child and three counts of possessing indecent category A, B and C photographs of a child.

Susan Ferrier, mitigating, said her client was a man of previous good character who had admitted the offences at the earliest opportunity.

The judge heard that Batten’s wife was standing by him.

Miss Ferrier added: “He has impressed the Probation Service officer and he is someone they can work with in the community.

“The defendant has some long-standing issues from his background and has suffered with depression previously.”

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Batten: “I hope your arrest served as a huge embarrassment to you and has acted as a wake-up call.

“You can count yourself extremely lucky you have the love and support of your wife. Many men would not be afforded that luxury.

“You have been in custody for four-and-a-half weeks. I hope it has been an eye-opening experience.”

Judge Jenkins sentenced the defendant to a two-year community order.

Batten must undertake a 40-day rehabilitation activity requirement and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

He must register as a sex offender for five years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period of time.

Batten must also pay £1,500 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge.