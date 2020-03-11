Here are some of the things that were making the headlines in the Argus 100 years ago on March 11, 1920.

Newport Baptists' Loss

Death of Mr W Morris

Newport Baptists, and particularly those who are members of Duckpool Road Church, have lost a generous supporter and friend through the death of Mr W Morris, which occurred at his residence, "The Oaks", Christchurch, on Wednesday. Deceased was a coal exporter and was well-known and highly respected on Cardiff Stock Exchange, which he regularly attended. He did not take part in public life, but confined his activities to Duckpool Road Church. At one time he conducted a class in the Sunday School with marked success, and took a personal interest in the scholars. He was of a genial and generous disposition.

Rhymney

Collier killed

Mr C Dauncey, deputy coroner, held an inquest at Rhymney on Tuesday on the body on Samuel Harvey, 27, a native of Brecon, lodging at Gilfach, Bargoed, who died at Rhymney Hospital on March 4 from injuries received at Cefn Brihdir Colliery. The evidence showed that Harvey, after borrowing a wedge from a fellow workman in the next road was walking back when a big noise was heard, followed by a scream. The workmen went back and found him under a stone which had fallen from the roof. Harvey was taken to Rhymney Hospital and attended by Dr Edwards, who said that the injuries received included fractured ribs and internal haemorrhage. Harvey leaves a widow and two children.

Pengam

Boy's army career

George Henry Abraham, of Pengam, whose age was given as 16 1/2 years, was remanded at Pontypridd on Wednesday, on two charges of stealing suits of clothes. It was alleged in one case that accused had robbed a benefactor, and in the second case the victim was a member of the Caeran football team in Caerphilly. Pleading guilty, the youth admitted being a deserter from the Welch Regiment. He stated that about two and a half years ago he left school at the age of 14 and joined the Army in the name of his brother, Robert J Abraham, and gave the age of 18. He could not get on very well in the Army and in August when at Chatham, he was place din the military band. Hearing that his mother was ill, he applied for leave, but as this was refused, he absconded and later was arrested and sentenced to seven days detention. Evidence of a previous conviction against defendant was given by P.S Bates, who stated that in August 1919, Abraham was court martialled for wearing an officers uniform in the name of Ivor Morgan.

Newport Railway Men's Protest

At a special meeting of stationmasters and agents, held at Newport, great dissatisfaction was expressed with the classification arranged, and a large number of appeals will be lodged against the classification and other anomalies. The following resolution (officially supplied to the South Wales Argus) was unanimously passed: "That this meeting expressed its disgust at the manner in which the classification has been put into operation, and instructs the Executive Council to take immediate steps to have a re-classification by practical railwaymen.