A HUSBAND was warned he faces a prison sentence after he admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence during a domestic incident with his wife.

Dean Prosser, 48, of St Sannan Road, Pontllanfraith, pleaded guilty to the offence, committed on February 16, at a Cardiff Crown Court hearing.

Prosecutor Tony Trigg said the firearm related to an air rifle.

The defendant’s barrister Steven Donoghue told the court his client admitted the charge on the basis the weapon wasn’t loaded, “its pellets were kept elsewhere” and the gun was only pointed at his victim for a few seconds.

He asked for sentence to be adjourned for the preparation of Probation Service reports.

Mr Donoghue said that although Prosser has previous convictions, they were “very old” and dissimilar to this current offence which occurred in Pontllanfraith.

Judge Daniel Williams adjourned the case but told the defendant, who appeared in court via video link from Swansea Prison, that he was facing a custodial sentence.