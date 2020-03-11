ARTISTS are being sought to transform a dilapidated subway in Newport into a unique piece of modern art.

The Tin Shed Theatre Company, along with Our Living Levels - which aims to promote the Gwent Levels - has launched a project to transform the underpass between Tredegar House, the heavily urbanised Duffryn Estate, and the Wetlands Centre.

The Maesglas Underpass Artist Commission will see one artist chosen to overhaul the underpass, which is situated on the Gwent Levels itself.

Georgina Harris, company director of Tin Shed Theatre Co, said: “This is an amazing opportunity for an artist to realise and create an amazing new artwork in a very public space, and in truth it can be anything. Sculpture, mural, sound installation, the creation of an immersive environment, something that can be accessed digitally."

(The outside of the Maesglas underpass)

(Inside the Maesglas underpass)

Gavin Jones, community engagement officer at Our Living Levels, said: “We feel this passageway has the potential to become a canvas that someone can use to tell a story of the Gwent Levels to local people and visitors.”

The commission is open to anyone who feels they have the skills necessary to complete the work, with £7,500 going towards the project and can be discussed if the idea costs more with a view to supplying more funding.

The project is funded by National Lottery Heritage Fund, and is supported by Living Levels Landscape Partnership and Tin Shed Theatre Company.

The deadline for applications is Monday, March 30 and interviews will take place on Friday, April 24.

If you’re interested in finding out more you can visit the Tin Shed Theatre Co website www.tinshedtheatrecompany.com or email them on tinshedtheatre@gmx.com