A NEW project has been set up in Gwent to help people struggling with mental health.

Platfform Academi, based in Oakdale, opened this month. It works with people who are out of work due to mental health problems.

The project will focus on the individual’s goals based on their strengths and abilities and will help them to manage their mental health and wellbeing. It will also provide help for people to access training courses, voluntary opportunities and community groups.

MORE NEWS:

Platfform Academi project co-ordinator Julie Rees said: “We’re thrilled to receive continued funding from the Welsh Government so that we can work with even more people in Gwent who are facing challenges.

"Over the years we’ve worked with people from all walks of life to overcome the issues they face – whether its working with people to develop their confidence, manage stress and anxiety, training to access a new field of employment or work placements.”

The funding comes from the European Social Fund through the Welsh Government.

People who have been out of work due to mental health or think that their confidence is affected by their mental health can contact Platfform Academi on 01495 245802, by email on connect@platfform.org or find out more information online by visiting www.platfform.org

People can also drop in to ‘The Welcome Space’ that runs at Platfform’s Blackwood office at Unit 2C, Foxes Lane, Oakdale Business Park, Oakdale, Blackwood, NP12 4AB. The sessions run every Tuesday (excluding bank holidays) between 10am and 12.30pm.