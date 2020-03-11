CAERPHILLY'S interim chief executive has been appointed on a permanent basis, following the sacking of Anthony O’Sullivan in October after a six-year row over pay.

Christina Harrhy is the council’s first permanent chief executive since Mr O’Sullivan was suspended in 2013 in a row over pay rises given to senior officers. The scandal – which cost taxpayers more than £4 million – finally came to an end in October when Mr O’Sullivan was sacked.

Councillors voted for the recommendation to appoint Ms Harrhy into the permanent role in a full council meeting on Tuesday evening, after she was selected by the appointments committee as the preferred candidate.

Ms Harrhy’s appointment to the role also sees her salary reduced by nearly £4,000 a year after the full council passed a motion in November to reduce the new chief executive’s salary to a flat rate of £140,000. Ms Harrhy was on £143,949 as the interim chief executive.

Ms Harrhy has served as the council’s interim chief executive since January 2018. Before that she was the corporate director for communities at the council and had has previously held roles with Carmarthenshire and Torfaen councils.