CHANCELLOR Rishi Sunak has promised to invest "historic amounts" on infrastructure and innovation in the Budget he will deliver against a backdrop of coronavirus instability.

The Treasury said hundreds of billions of pounds will be pledged on Wednesday to invest in infrastructure including roads, railways, broadband and housing. But all of these areas are devolved to Wales, so funding promises will not apply outside England - although the Welsh Government should be in line for extra funding as a result of the announcements as part of the devolution agreement.

It was understood this figure could be more than £600 billion over the five-year Parliament.

However, the Government has faced criticism for delaying its key National Infrastructure Strategy to tackle the climate crisis and boost transport connectivity.

Meanwhile, analysts were keeping a watchful eye on whether the Chancellor sticks to the Tories' fiscal rules as he seeks to shepherd the UK through the coronavirus outbreak.

The Treasury said he would triple the average net investment seen over the past 40 years, taking it to the highest levels in real terms since 1955.

Mr Sunak will take to the despatch box to deliver his speech at 12.30pm.

Speaking on the eve of his first Budget, Mr Sunak pledged that "no region will be left behind" when he unveils the financial plan.

"We have listened and will now deliver on our promise to level up the UK, ensuring everyone has the same chances and opportunities in life, wherever they live," he added.

"By investing historic amounts in British innovation and world-class infrastructure, we will rebalance opportunities and lay the foundations for a decade of growth for everybody."

The incoming investment was said to be shaped by the findings of a review by the "Green Book", the manual used by ministers to make investment decisions across the country.

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell accused the Treasury of publishing "exaggerated claims" on partially fixing infrastructure he blamed the Tories for damaging.

"Mr Sunak is asking us to congratulate him for partially rebuilding what the Conservatives have destroyed over the last 10 years," the Labour MP added.

Mr McDonnell also warned that public services are in a "vulnerable position" to deal with the "shock" of the coronavirus as he called for urgent investment.

Less than a month into the job, Mr Sunak will unveil his financial plan shortly after the FTSE 100 saw its worst day since the 2008 financial crisis amid Covid-19 concerns.

He has not ruled out breaking the fiscal rules limiting taxation and spending set out in the Conservative manifesto as he seeks to guide the UK through the instability.

The Tories pledged at the election that they would not borrow to fund day-to-day spending and would ensure debt drops in five years' time.

Mr Sunak has faced calls to provide businesses with immediate support, particularly to those facing losses and payments to sick or self-isolating staff.

The Government had pledged to deliver its £100 billion National Infrastructure Strategy on Wednesday, but that was now being delayed for a number of months.

The detailed plan should set out transport plans while working towards achieving the pledge of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

But his first Budget is expected to include a £5 billion investment to roll out faster broadband across the UK by 2025.

A further £5 billion is expected to be made available in loans in order to boost post-Brexit exports, while £2.5 billion would be spent to repair 50 million potholes.

Mr Sunak was also anticipated to double funding for flood defences to £5.3 billion after the storm damage seen across swathes of the nation.

The Office for Budget Responsibility's forecasts for the deficit, debt, GDP and productivity will also be revealed on Wednesday, potentially shedding some light on how Brexit may affect the economy.

BUDGET 2020: YOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

It seems a long time since the last Budget, why is that?

The last one was delivered by Philip Hammond in October 2018.

Mr Sunak's predecessor as chancellor Sajid Javid had been due to deliver a Budget in November, but the general election intervened, forcing him to set a new date of March 11.

That meant 2019 was the first year in recent history without a budget statement - no year in the 20th century passed without at least one, and the same was true of the 21st century until then.

What happened to Sajid Javid?

A row with Number 10 over his team of special advisers saw him quit rather than agree to sack them all. As a result, Mr Sunak became the new chancellor on February 13, with less than a month to prepare for his first Budget.

Mr Javid became the first chancellor not to deliver a Budget since Iain Macleod, who died shortly after taking office in 1970.

So what is the Budget?

It is an annual statement by the Chancellor to the House of Commons setting out the state of the nation's finances and the Government's proposals for changes to taxation.

Will anything else be announced?

The independent Office for Budget Responsibility will release its economic forecasts on subjects such as growth, inflation and employment for the next few years.

Will any tax changes happen straight away?

Some measures - usually including changes to taxes on alcohol and tobacco - come into effect on Budget day or soon after. Others may come in months later. All have to be approved by Parliament in a Finance Bill, tabled following four days of debate on the Budget.

Who sees the Budget first?

Apart from the ministers and officials involved in drafting it, the monarch is traditionally the first to see the Budget, granting the Chancellor an audience the day before its release. The Budget is presented to senior ministers at a special meeting of Cabinet in 10 Downing Street hours before being unveiled to the House of Commons.

Why is it called a Budget?

The name comes from the old French word "bougette", meaning little bag. Statements on financial policy used to be brought to the Commons in a leather bag, but now the Chancellor uses a red despatch box.

What is the famous Red Box?

A wooden box lined with black satin and covered with scarlet leather was made for William Gladstone in around 1860 and was used by successive chancellors for more than 100 years. James Callaghan broke with tradition by using a new box in 1965 and Gordon Brown did the same in 1997. George Osborne used the Gladstone box for his first Budget in 2010.

Is it true the Chancellor can drink alcohol during the Budget speech?

Yes. By tradition, this is the only occasion when a minister can drink alcohol at the despatch box. Gladstone drank sherry with a beaten egg and Benjamin Disraeli had brandy. Geoffrey Howe in the 1980s preferred gin and tonic and Kenneth Clarke whisky, but more recent chancellors Gordon Brown, Alistair Darling, George Osborne and Philip Hammond have all drunk water.

When Norman Lamont held up his red box for photographers before one of his Budgets in the early 1990s, unbeknown to them it contained only a bottle of Highland Park whisky, with the crucial statement instead carried by aide William Hague - who went on to become Tory leader.

What are the longest and shortest speeches?

Disraeli's 1852 statement took five hours, but he had a break. Gladstone spoke continuously for four hours and 45 minutes the following year. In 1867, Disraeli delivered a Budget speech lasting only 45 minutes. Modern chancellors tend to take around an hour.

Has anything ever gone wrong?

George Ward Hunt arrived at the Commons on Budget day in 1869 to find that he had left his speech at home. In 1947, Hugh Dalton was forced to resign after leaking key parts of his statement to a reporter. Derick Heathcoat-Amory collapsed while delivering the 1960 Budget. More recently, Nigel Lawson stopped in his tracks after his staff put the pages of his statement in the wrong order.

Anything unusual to watch out for this time?

Dame Eleanor Laing will be in the Speaker's chair - the first time the Budget has had a female keeping order in the House.

The job of chairing the Budget debate has traditionally been held by the Chairman of Ways and Means, the most senior deputy speaker, and Ms Laing is the first holder of that post.