A FIGHT broke out inside a kebab shop in Bargoed in the early hours of St David's Day.

Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses after officers were called to reports of an altercation inside the Istanbul kebab shop on High Street in Bargoed at around 12.30am on Sunday, March 1.

It’s alleged the three women involved had an argument before a fight broke out.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and are appealing for information from anyone who saw the fight take place.

If you can help, please call 101 quoting Log 9 1/3/20 or you can send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages.