A PAEDOPHILE who watched disturbing videos of children as young as three being sexually abused has escaped an immediate jail sentence.

Ryan Duke, 37, of Parklands, Penperlleni, Goytre, Monmouthshire, also downloaded extreme pornographic images involving animals.

He was slammed by the judge, Recorder Mark Powell QC, who told him: “These are the most appalling and most despicable offences that come before the court.

MORE NEWS:

“For every child you have viewed, you have viewed a child whose life has been ruined.

“Society regards this type of offending, quite rightly, with the utmost horror.”

Recorder Powell added: “You gave encouragement to the people who made these images.

“You viewed these images for the purpose of your own sexual gratification.”

Prosecutor David Pugh told Cardiff Crown Court: “Gwent Police’s high tech crime unit executed a search warrant under the Protection of Children Act at the defendant’s address.

“He was asked if he had any indecent images at the property.

“The defendant replied: ‘I have been on Kik but I can’t remember what I looked at. There’s a lot of stuff on there.’"

Police found 43 category A child abuse images, involving 33 videos and 10 pictures, 14 category B and 137 category C images.

They also discovered a prohibited picture of a tattoo on a woman and three extreme pornographic images.

Duke pleaded guilty to possessing them.

Mr Pugh said the defendant only had one previous conviction for a dissimilar offence.

Ben Waters, mitigating, said: “The defendant is a rather industrious man who has two jobs and has a long-term partner who he cares for.

“He suffers from mental health issues and is deemed at a low risk of reoffending.”

Mr Waters said his client was ashamed of his crimes and had been battling an alcohol addiction.

The judge told Duke he had shown a desire to change and jailed him for 12 months, suspended for 18 months.

He must carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and undertake a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years and must register as a sex offender for the same period of time.

Duke must also pay a £140 surcharge.