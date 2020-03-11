A SECTION of the A467 has been closed in both directions after an accident in the Abercarn area.

The road is closed between the Prince of Wales Industrial Estate Turning and B4591 (Chapel Of Ease Roundabout), and diversions are in place which may cause congestion.

Emergency services are attending the incident.

READ MORE:

Coronavirus latest - Second Newport case confirmed.

Fight breaks out between three women in a kebab shop - police appealing for information.

Every crime reported in your area so far this year.

The closure is affecting traffic between Crosskeys and Newbridge.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes.

Gwent Police have been contacted for more information.