THE latest food hygiene results for businesses in Newport have been revealed - with 100 inspected and scored since the turn of the year.

By law, all businesses selling food have to be inspected and given a hygiene rating.

Businesses are ranked from five - meaning standards are excellent - to zero - meaning urgent improvement is necessary.

How are the ratings determined?

- Hygienic food handling: Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.

- Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

All information is available on the Food Standards Agency website, which is where the data has been extracted from.

Use the table below to scroll through or search for a business.

MORE NEWS: