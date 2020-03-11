POLICE were called to Pill this afternoon following a crash between a car and a motorcyclist.

The crash, which took place in the Frederick Street area of Pill at around 1.30pm, saw the male rider of the motorcycle taken to hospital for treatment following serious injuries to his leg.

The driver of a silver Ford Fiesta left the scene following the crash and police are trying to trace the driver.

(The motorcyclist was taken to hospital).

A heavy police presence was seen the in the area with tape cordoning off a stretch of the road.

If anyone has information that could help enquiries or if you were in the Pill area around the time of the incident and you have dash cam footage, please call 101 quoting Log 196 11/3/20 or you can send a direct message with information to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media accounts.

A police spokeswoman said: "At around 1.30pm this afternoon, Wednesday 11th March, we were called to reports of a collision between a car and a motorcyclist in the Frederick Street area of Pill in Newport."

(Picture: Brooke Boucher)

(Picture: Brooke Boucher)

"Following the collision, the car, a silver Ford Fiesta left the scene and officers are investigating to trace the driver of this vehicle.

"The male rider of the motorcycle received serious injuries to his leg and he has been taken to hospital for treatment."