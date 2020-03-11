CAERLEON Road will be closed this evening for emergency flood defences to be set up.

This evening's high tide is expected to exceed the Natural Resources Wales trigger level for Caerleon, Newport City Council said.

The flood alert follows some flooding this morning, with the River Usk overflowing into neighbouring fields.

A flood barrier will be set up this evening on Caerleon Road, causing road closures and traffic diversions.

The council said it expected these restrictions would be in place from 7pm until 10.30pm today (Wednesday).

The general advice is to avoid the area if possible, and there is a possiblity the flood barrier may be put up again tomorrow morning at high tide (from 7am).

The River Usk in Caerleon has overflowed into neighbouring fields. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Linda Hill

For people travelling into Caerleon from the south, along Caerleon Road, the road will be closed at the junction with Beaufort Road.

There, council staff will be directing traffic to alternative routes.

Newport Bus services will also be affected.

The firm said all its Caerleon services would be diverted between 7pm and 10pm.

More to follow.