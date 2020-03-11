A PUPIL at a Newport high school has died.

An email sent this afternoon to parents of children at St Joseph's RC High School from head teacher Mrs Jarrett said: "It is with great sadness that I write to inform you of the death of one of our pupils in Year 11."

The letter continued the school had been in touch with the pupil's family and had conveyed their condolences.

"We will continue to keep in touch with them," it continued.

"We have formally shared the news of the death with all pupils at school this afternoon.

"We are aware that this will be upsetting for pupils within the school and particularly the friends of our Year 11 pupil. Support will be offered by staff at school as well as from colleagues from the Educational Psychology Service to ensure that we provide appropriate, on-going support to those affected."

The school said that those with concerns that feel their child needs support are asked to contact the school, and included the following links to support services:

Student Support - sjhs.org.uk/page/?title=Student+Support&pid=36

Family Support - sjhs.org.uk/page/?title=Family+Support&pid=43

Direct link to Talking Zone-Newport Children and Young People Counselling Service - talkingzone.southwales.ac.uk/secondary/

The letter concluded: "Please keep this family and all of our school community in your thoughts and prayers at this very sad time."