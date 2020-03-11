A DOCTOR'S surgery in Caerphilly was closed for cleaning yesterday "as a precaution".

It comes as the first person from the area to contract coronavirus was confirmed today.

A spokesman for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said a doctor's surgery in Ystrad Mynach, Oakfield Street, was closed "for a short period of time".

“Part of the surgery in Ystrad was closed for a short period of time yesterday as a precaution and to allow cleaning to take place.

"GPs in Ystrad are following national guidelines including those on infection control measures for infectious disease.

"The surgery is now open and is a safe environment for staff and patients.

"People who have travelled to specific areas or who think they may have coronavirus should NOT attend their GP or other health settings. Please call 111”.

Hefin David, Assembly Member for Caerphilly, said: “The key issue is for people to accept and heed official advice.

"The medical officers in Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland who advise their governments are experts in their field and they are backed up by experienced public health teams.

"All public health decisions must be made on the best evidence available.

"I’m in touch with the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board If you need further advice or support you can contact me on Hefin.David@assembly.wales, or alternatively by phone on (01443) 838542."