THIS is the shocking moment a blundering masked gunman was rumbled when his voice was recognised by the friendly barmaid he was robbing.

Luke Jones, 29, stormed into his local snooker club armed with a handgun as she cashed up alone late at night.

The heroin addict pulled off his balaclava and offered to buy his terrified victim a drink after he hugged her and attempted to console her.

Jones tried to raid the club he frequently drank at to get cash for drugs over the Christmas period.

He was jailed for a total of eight years at Cardiff Crown Court.

