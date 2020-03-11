FLOODING on the railway line between Newport and Cardiff is causing some travel disruption.

Some services are returning to normal, but others have been cancelled and/or delayed.

Shuttle buses are are running between Cardiff Central and Newport.

Services to and from Ebbw Vale Town will divert to begin and end their journeys at Newport, where passengers can then use the bus shuttle services running between Cardiff Central and Newport.

Other routes affected by the flooding include:

CrossCountry services between Cardiff Central and Manchester Piccadilly, Nottingham, and Birmingham New Street

Great Western Railway services between Cardiff Central Taunton, and between Swansea and London Paddington.

Transport for Wales between Cardiff Central and Severn Tunnel Junction, and between Maesteg and Cheltenham Spa.

Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.