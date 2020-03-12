A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

NEIL THOMAS MASTERSON, 58, of Ventnor Road, Old Cwmbran, Cwmbran, was jailed for 18 weeks and banned from driving for 62 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen, driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

The court heard the defendant had “previous convictions of a similar nature”.

KEIRON DAVID KENNY, 32, of Traston Road, Newport, was jailed for 20 weeks after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order by caused or permitting data to be entered on the internet and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

JULIAN BALLETT, 19, of Hazel Walk, Caerleon, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug-driving with cannabis derivative Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He must also pay £237 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS GRADDON, 30, of Albert Terrace, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug-driving with cannabis derivative Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He must also pay £394 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

SIMON JOHN BROWN, 44, of Clos y Goedlan, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to a public order offence.

MICHAEL LUCE, 27, of Monnow Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted drink-driving.

He must also pay £237 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MARC MORGAN, 52, of College Glade, Caerleon, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drink-driving.

He must also pay £690 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHARLIE PHILLIP LINSTEAD, 24, of Alice Crescent, Thornwell, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £237 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being in possession of cocaine and cannabis.