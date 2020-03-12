STARTING on Tuesday, March 17, a hilarious and heartbreaking coming of age drama written by one of the writers behind Killing Eve will be performed in Newport.

Microwave will have its world premiere at the Riverfront on Tuesday, and will run until Thursday, March 19.

The drama was written by Elinor Cook who has written on the BAFTA winning BBC drama Killing Eve and is directed by Izzy Rabey who is a trainee director at The Royal Court, London.

Microwave explores the anxiety and awkwardness of academic and sexual pressure on young women as they try and carve out their own identities.

It follows the friendship of 15-year-old Kelly, who is a straight-A student and girlfriend of the 'hottest boy in school', who is also the lacrosse captain and excels in a range of extra-curricular activities, with Carly, a homeless young woman who earns money through sex work. Microwave explores how these two people from different backgrounds meet on a bench as they try to work out what their futures have in store for them and highlights how intense and complicated teenage friendships can be.

Director Izzy Rabey said: "Microwave's power as a play lies in its ability to speak about the experiences of young people surrounding consent and sexuality in a way that's darkly humourous, surprising and original."

After each performance at the Riverfront, there will be a panel discussion with the creators of Microwave. After The Riverfront, it will be performed in Llanelli, Blackwood Miners' Institute, Caernarfon and Aberystwyth.

Tickets are available now for the Riverfront dates by calling 01633 656757 or visiting https://tickets.newportlive.co.uk/en-GB/shows/microwave%20(age%20guide%2015%2b)/info

Or for the Blackwood date by calling 01495 227206 or visiting http://www.blackwoodminersinstitute.com/microwave