A NEW art gallery showcasing images from as close to home as Newport itself to as far afield as Thailand has opened in the city centre.

The Kingsway Centre is the new home of the A Thousand Words Gallery, which displays a collection of photographs and artwork.

The man behind the gallery, Lee - who lives on Chepstow Road and goes only by his first name - thought of the idea around one day near Christmas, and spent time looking for the right space to display the artwork. The opportunity came up to appear in Kingsway Centre, which he couldn’t refuse, saying “it’s one of the best places in Newport for footfall”.

Lee in the Thousand Words Art Gallery in the Kingsway Centre, Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“I only had three weeks before opening and all I had was a couple of pieces previously painted, so had to resort to my travel photography,” he said. “I selected the most interesting photos and tried to make them look as presentable as possible.

“Most are natural, and I don’t use any fakery, extravagant colours, or excessive Photoshopping.”

There are currently 165 A4 prints displayed in the gallery, along with 15 larger canvases (180) in total to fill out the large space within the gallery. Work is added and replaced frequently, allowing for new pieces to be put on display.

Lee said around two-thirds of the exhibits are his own work - the rest were created by his father, brother and a few distant friends. He also displays local artists’ original submissions to support the community and add a little more variety.

“I didn’t do GCSE art, I’ve never studied art, seriously, or photography,” he said. I don’t have any expensive camera or equipment, just a crummy 15-year-old compact and a smartphone camera.

“I’ve simply got good observational skills, which seem to translate into capturing a moment on my travels, luckily.”

“As long as someone comes in, looks around and likes at least one of my pictures, I’ll be happy,” he added.

“I’d like to think of my gallery as the least pompous on Earth. There’s no existential philosophy behind any of my work. No hidden meanings or contemplative ideology. They’re just a few snaps I happened to take on my travels. That’s all.

“The most pompous thing about it all is my hat”.

Starting prices for an A4 piece are £20, increasing with size and any can be put onto a larger canvas if desired.

Find the gallery on Facebook and Instagram at @aThousandWordsGallery