REDROW will not demolish the Grade-II listed building at the heart of the former Caerleon Campus site if planning permission to build 218 new homes is approved, the developer has said.

Planning permission was lodged in December, with a decision expected in the coming months.

And when an application for prior approval to demolish former residential blocks was submitted, there were fears that this included the former main campus listed building – which features in Netflix’s hit series Sex Education.

But Jane Carpenter, planning director at Redrow South Wales, said “none of the listed buildings will be affected”.

“Instead, significant repair and reinstatement will be undertaken of the historical buildings.

“The proposals aim to protect and enhance the heritage of the Edwardian main building, its lodges and historic gate piers.”

The four listed buildings on the site – including the Edwardian main building - will be converted into 48 homes.

An artist's impression of what the site could look like. Picture: Redrow Homes

“Whilst the plans include demolition of the modern teaching and residential blocks, as well as the sports hall and other former student facilities, none of the listed buildings will be affected,” Ms Carpenter added.

“The architectural character of the site will be kept consistent, with the focus on the listed buildings on the site.

“The new homes will complement the heritage of the listed buildings and respect the high-quality landscape setting in which the site sits.”

Redrow bought the site from the University of South Wales for £6.2 million in July 2019 and plans to build 218 new one, two, three and four-bed homes, comprising of 169 new-builds.

The remaining 48 homes will be provided through the conversion of the listed buildings and one further retained building.

A previous to build 311 homes, lodged by the university, was rejected.