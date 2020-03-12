A FIANCÉ sent his bride-to-be a "nasty" text message after she took a drugs overdose which said: “I just wish you were dead – just die already.”

Despite this, the couple married the next month, but are now getting divorced following their stormy relationship, a court was told.

Louis Mills, 40, from Newport, appeared for sentence after he admitted sending his ex-partner the offensive message and breaking her wrist when they were on holiday.

Suzanne Payne, prosecuting, said: “The couple met while working for a banking organisation and there was a turbulent relationship between them which lasted around six to seven years.

“In 2016, while they were on holiday, the defendant hit her on the wrist.

“Her wrist was sore and the victim went to Abergavenny’s Nevill Hall Hospital when she returned from the holiday.

“It was fractured and was in a cast for eight weeks. She didn’t tell the staff there that she had been assaulted by her partner.”

Mrs Payne added: “The relationship remained volatile and started to deteriorate. The complainant was at a very low ebb and she took an overdose of drugs.

“While she was in hospital, the defendant sent her a text message which said, ‘I just wish you were dead – just die already.’”

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the couple got married the next month.

Mills, of Larch Grove, Malpas, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and sending an offensive message under the Malicious Communications Act.

Mrs Payne read out the complainant’s victim impact statement which said: “Although I am separated from him, I still worry about seeing him in public.

“I am fearful of the unknown. I just don’t want to see him again.”

She added: “I no longer drink. He made me out to be an alcoholic, which I am not.”

Gareth Williams, mitigating, said his client was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

His barrister added: “He looks back at the message he sent with a great deal of shame and regret.”

Record Elias told the defendant: “You sent nasty and threatening text message which was completely inappropriate to your partner when she was in hospital.”

Mills was sentenced to a 12-month community order and he must complete 80 hours of unpaid work and undertake a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

A restraining order was made for the defendant not to contact his victim until further notice.

He must also pay £1,000 towards prosecution costs and an £85 surcharge.