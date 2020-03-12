OUTDOOR equipment at a Cwmbran primary school has been vandalised in the latest in a series of attacks.

Some of the equipment at Maendy Primary School was destroyed earlier this week.

And, according to deputy headteacher Ceri Corfield, the school has hit by vandalism multiple times since November last year - including several incidents during the Christmas holidays to the same outdoor equipment.

“Our caretaker has spent many hours repairing the outdoor equipment, but more recent events of vandalism have resulted in unrepairable damage,” she said.

(The doors had been taken off from the pupils' play area)

During last summer, the school invested in outdoor provision to enhance learning experiences, with pupils picking the equipment they wanted.

The school is now installing a CCTV system, which Miss Corfield said would hopefully deter further damage and “minimise the impact on pupil wellbeing”.

(This isn't the first time this play area has been vandalised)

“We are a community focused school, who worked closely with our local community group and are fully appreciative of all the support we receive from them," she said. "Staff, parents and pupils are deeply saddened by the recent events.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: “We had an incident reported to us this morning at about 8:45am. Sometime between 6pm on March 9 and 6.30am on March 10 there was an incident of criminal damage at the school where doors were removed from summer houses used by children outside.

“Anyone with information can call Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference number 2000086538, you can also direct message us on Facebook or Twitter or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111”.