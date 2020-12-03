South Wales Argus
Coronavirus: Anyone with new symptoms should stay home for seven days, prime minister says

Coronavirus: Pro14 rugby halted indefinitely; 25 cases now in Wales

By Thomas Moody and Nicholas Thomas

Last updated:

    A major shift is likely in the way the UK handles the threat from coronavirus

