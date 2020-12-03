South Wales Argus
Coronavirus updates as US suspends travel between mainland Europe and America

By Tom Moody

    Donald Trump has suspended all travel between the United States and Europe - excluding the UK and Ireland - for 30 days starting on Friday.
  • Member of staff at the Office for National Statistics in Newport tests positive for COVID-19, confirms ONS.
  • Public Health Wales confirm four new cases on Wednesday, including one in Caerphilly.
  • The outbreak has now been labelled as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

