THE RIVER Usk overflowed into neighbouring fields last night after days of rain added to recent bad weather, causing flooding in Caerleon.

A flood alert was issued, and a flood barrier was set up in the evening on Caerleon Road, causing road closures and traffic diversions.

Caerleon Road was closed last night, and remains closed this morning near the St Julian Inn to the junction with New Road/High Street.

The closure is expected to be lifted at 10.30am.

Newport Bus services through the area are being diverted via Heidendeim drive (Bypass) and Ponthir road inbound and outbound

Caerleon flood protection in action tonight. Closures also in place tomorrow morning - https://t.co/YExG92KoVx pic.twitter.com/IxMYOWVK0C — Newport City Council (@NewportCouncil) March 11, 2020

Our Camera Club members were out and about last night, capturing the extent of the flooding. Here are some of our favourite of their pictures.

(High waters in Caerleon. Picture: Matt Ward)

(Flooding in Caerleon. Picture: Steve Binns)

(Flooding in Caerleon. Picture: Rachael Parsons-Young‎)

(High tides in Caerleon. Picture: Steve Binns)

(Flooding in Caerleon. Picture: Steve Binns)

(High tide in Caerleon. Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Linda Hill)