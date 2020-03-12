VIDEO health consultations will be made available to patients across Wales as part of Welsh Government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The web-based service - which has already been tested through a pilot scheme in Gwent run by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board - will allow people to speak to NHS professionals by video without having to visit a GP or healthcare centre.

It will help people who are self-isolating due to coronavirus to have face-to-face care and advice from their GP, from their own home.

A smartphone, tablet or computer with a webcam running Chrome or Safari browsers will be needed to use the service. The consultation leaves no digital footprint and all appointments are deleted immediately after the consultation.

“We had already invested in a pilot in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area and now we can roll out this technology across Wales to help us as we respond to the coronavirus outbreak," said health minister Vaughan Gething, who has approved the Wales-wide roll-out.

“This technology will help people access healthcare advice from their homes, particularly if they are self-isolating because of the virus, while helping the NHS cope with an increase in demand. I’m pleased we’re at the forefront of using this digital technology throughout Wales.”

It is hoped too, that extending the use of video consultation will help to reduce pressure on frontline NHS services.

The technology is being rolled out as part of the Welsh Government’s £50m Digital Priorities Investment Fund, which supports the delivery of digital services in the Welsh NHS.

The pilot scheme run in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area has been operating since 2018, and is managed by the Technology Enabled Care programme (TEC Cymru).