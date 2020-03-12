A 12-year-old girl sustained leg injuries in a hit and run incident in Newport.

The collision happened outside the Chip Stop in Commercial Road, Pill, at around 3.45pm on Tuesday afternoon, March 10.

The vehicle involved did not stop at the scene.

Gwent Police officers are keen to speak to the female driver of a blue vehicle that was in the area at the time.

If you have any information in relation to this incident, telephone 101 quoting reference number 2000088715, or message Gwent Police directly on the force's Facebook or Twitter pages.