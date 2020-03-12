A TRADE union representing staff at the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has raised concerns over the response to a member of staff testing positive for coronavirus, saying the building should be closed and 'deep cleaned'.

PCS ssay that although the member of staff was diagnosed with the virus, the office had not been closed for a “deep clean” and staff reported that the immediate work area of the affected employee had not been cordoned off to ensure that thorough cleaning could take place.

“The paramount concern of any responsible employer in a situation like this should be for the safety and wellbeing of staff, rather than ‘business continuity’," said PCS National Officer, Darren Williams.

“Workers at the ONS in both Newport and Titchfield (in Hampshire) are understandably concerned about the possibility of infection, given that the person diagnosed is likely to have moved fairly freely around both sites in the immediate period preceding diagnosis.

“We have sought assurances from ONS management about the action they are taking but, on the crucial question of workplace cleaning, we are not convinced, from the answers they have given, that they are doing enough to protect their employees.

“Their lack of a robust response on this suggests an indifference to the anxieties that our members are raising with us.

“We call on the ONS to shut both its Newport and Titchfield sites immediately to allow a ‘deep clean’ to take place.”

An ONS spokesman said: “The safety and wellbeing of all our people is our main priority. We have taken appropriate steps in line with official public health and government guidance.

“ONS offices remain open and we continue to monitor our operations.”