A FURTHER two residents in Gwent have tested positive for coronavirus, confirmed Public Health Wales.

One Monmouthshire resident, who had recently returned from another affected country tested positive for COVID-19.

Public Health Wales confirmed a Blaenau Gwent resident, with no history of travel to a country where the virus is circulating, and no known contact with another confirmed case, also tested positive for the virus.

This comes as six new cases have been confirmed by Public Health Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Wales to 25.

READ MORE:

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “We can confirm that six new cases have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Wales to 25.

“The process of identifying and contacting close contacts of the new cases is underway, and we are taking all appropriate actions to protect the public’s health.

“One case is in the Monmouthshire local authority area, and is associated with travel abroad.

“One case is in the Cardiff local authority area, and is also associated with travel abroad.

“Two of the new cases are in Neath Port Talbot local authority area, and are contacts of a previous case.

“One case is in Blaenau Gwent local authority, and one is in Wrexham local authority area.

“These two cases have no history of travel to a country where the virus is circulating, and are not known to have had contact with another confirmed case.

“The six patients are being managed in clinically appropriate settings based on the assessment of a specialist infectious disease consultant.

“785 people in Wales have been tested for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). 760 results were negative, and 25 results were positive."

Dr Howe reaffirmed advice to Catch it, bin it, kill it, and to wash hands with either soap and water or hand sanitiser gel.