WALES must prepare for a "significant number" of coronavirus cases, the chief medcial officer has warned.

And Dr Frank Atherton - speaking in Cardiff at the latest briefing on the virus - said high community transmission and death rates, as seen in Italy "may be coming our way".

A further six cases in Wales were confirmed by Public Health Wales this afternoon - including one in Monmouthshire and one in Blaenau Gwent - taking the total number in Wales to 25.

"The trajectory in UK is clear," said Dr Atherton. "More cases are expected and Wales no exception.

"We have to prepare for significant number of cases."

Dr Atherton reiterated that everyone is vulnerable and most will get the infection at some point.

"We have to think that what has happened in Italy may be coming our way."

That could include high community transition and a high death rate, he warned.

Dr Atherton said he expects cases to rise in early April, potentially peaking in early June.

"We are now really in the delay phase," he continued. "The best precaution is the current advice around hand washing.

"The advice from tomorrow will change. People across the UK with new symptoms of cough or fever will be asked to self-isolate for a seven day isolation period.

"It will involve personal sacrifice but that is the advise from tomorrow."

The new advice aims to reduce peak demand on health service.

"The more we can move the curve of infection to summer, the more prepared the NHS will be," said Dr Atherton.

The change in self-isolation policy means there will not be mass testing, and means many won't be tested for the disease.

Mr Gething said school closures "are not set in stone at the minute."

"In Wales the very clear advice is that schools should stay open," he said.

He also reiterated his point from Monday that large gathering "may not do much to increase the spread," but may put more pressure on emergency services.

"Other countries might be in slightly different positions," he said. "We can't make choices on headline-grabbing hunches."