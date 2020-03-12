GWENT Police are searching for a man with "distinctive" face and head tattoos who allegedly threw a glass inside a Newport pub on Sunday.

The incident happened at around 7.25pm inside The Courtyard pub in Cambrian Road.

The man is described as being in his 50s and of a stocky build.

He has tattoos on his head, face, and both forearms.

The man who threw the glass left The Courtyard and headed in the direction of Upper Dock Street, Gwent Police said.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man with whom they would like to speak about the alleged incident.

They believe he may be able to help with police enquiries.

Anyone with information should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference 2000084996 or by sending a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter pages.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111.