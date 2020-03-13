A DETECTIVE praised for her work in bringing a “cruel” paedophile to justice condemned the school night warden who preyed on young boys in his care.

Robert Starr, 71, was jailed for 19 years this week after he sexually assaulted pupils at Chepstow’s Mounton House School during the 1990s.

The defendant was convicted of 21 sexual offences against nine students following a lengthy trial.

Speaking after Starr’s sentence, Detective Constable Lesley Cheverton, Gwent Police’s officer in the case, paid tribute to the victims outside Cardiff Crown Court.

She said: “He abused his position of trust as a night watchman at the school in the most sinister and opportunistic way against his victims whom he should have been keeping safe.”

Judge Jeremy Jenkins told Starr: “You were known as a kinder member of staff who would comfort those who were homesick.

“You lured your victims into a false sense of security and each of them was abused in the most cruel way.”

The judge commended DC Cheverton for her work during the three-year police investigation.