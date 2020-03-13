A POLICE investigation into “alleged financial discrepancies” at Blaenau Gwent council has concluded, with no further action to be taken.

The investigation in relation to the council’s arrangements with Silent Valley Waste Services Ltd began after Gwent Police were notified of concerns by the Wales Audit Office in 2017.

The investigation took longer than expected and resulted in the council’s statement of accounts for 2017/18 being published unaudited.

But Gwent Police has confirmed the investigation has now concluded.

“The investigation into a report of alleged financial discrepancies linked to aspects of waste management services at Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council has now concluded, there is to be no further action,” a spokeswoman for the force said.

Blaenau Gwent council said a review by the Wales Audit Office is continuing though, and it is understood the accounts cannot be certified issued until this has concluded.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “We are aware that the investigation by Gwent Police has concluded.

“The Wales Audit Office is continuing its review and we will wait for the outcome of this before commenting further.”