A GROUP of six women from Chepstow have worked to set up a charity in memory of a dog that was beaten to death, and will become registered next week.

Diesel’s Army grew out of tragic circumstances after a Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Diesel was killed by his Earlswood owner on December 4, 2019.

Benjamin Matthews, 37, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to the dog, and was sentenced, but has since been released.

In response, Chepstow resident Carolyn Taylor started a group of local animal lovers. Their aim is to raise funds for local animal charities and to fight to change the law so that people convicted of abusing animals will receive greater sentences.

Finn’s Law currently only protects service animals, meaning those who attack service animals cannot claim self-defence.

The law also ensures a higher threshold of five years in prison for animal cruelty offences.

Natalie Le Provest, who is a member of the group, explained the group’s efforts in pushing for Finn’s Law Part Two.

“We are focusing on raising funds for local animal charities and are fighting so that people convicted of abusing animals will receive greater sentences,” she said.

READ MORE:

“When I first heard about Diesel’s death I was devastated, and it had a great impact on me emotionally.

“We all agreed that something had to be done for some good to come out of the situation. We felt we needed to raise awareness of Diesel’s story.

“We’ve had so many messages from people all over, who say they are touched by the story.”

On the day of Mr Benjamin's sentencing, animal lovers arrived at court to pay tribute to Diesel

Carolyn Taylor said: “After his death, there was an outpouring of grief, and like many others I needed to channel my emotions.

“Out of something so cruel had to come goodness and kindness, so I contacted others who expressed their feelings and suggested getting together.”

So far, the women’s hard work has paid off, with the first fundraising event coming up in April, the news that they will become a registered charity next week, and the group has also recorded a song in Diesel’s memory which will be released shortly.

Everyone is welcome to join the group as they walk in memory of Diesel on Saturday, April 18.

The walk will start from The Boat Inn at 2pm.

For more information contact the group’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/justicefordieselchepstow/