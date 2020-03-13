A RETIRED instrument technician died from mesothelioma brought on by exposure to asbestos in the workplace.

Graham Wilfred Grist, of Basildene Close in Gilwern, died on September 26, 2019, age 92.

An inquest hearing was told of how Mr Grist worked as an instrument technician in a steelworks, and may have been exposed to asbestos.

READ MORE:

In a statement made before his death, Mr Grist said he initially worked in temperature control, where he would use thermocouples made of asbestos to measure the temperatures of the furnaces.

“The asbestos was crumbling away when they came to be replaced,” read Mr Grist’s statement.

Mr Grist also worked with slab furnaces, which he said were “the dustiest places to work.”

“By the end of the shift, the environment was very dusty,” he said.

Although Mr Grist said he did not work with asbestos at this point, he said he was often working around asbestos lagging, and asbestos sheets were cut up in the steelworks.

He was admitted to hospital in May 2019 and was breathless and had a cough, where he was diagnosed with mesothelioma.

Mr Grist “was not keen” to undergo chemotherapy, choosing palliative care instead.

On September 20 2019, Mr Grist was an emergency admission to Nevill Hall Hospital from his GP. He was given antibiotics to treat bronchopneumonia, but the decision was made to palliate.

He died on September 26.

The medical cause of death was mesothelioma, brought on by asbestos exposure.

Ms Saunders concluded Mr Grist’s death was a result of industrial disease.