A MOTHER and daughter hairdressing duo are holding a competition to give one lucky mum the chance to win a free makeover.

Lynne Palmer, 61, owner of Friends Hair in Maindee, Newport, works with her daughter Cerys Woods, 32, and together have decided to put on a Mother’s Day competition for a mum to win a makeover – anything she wants, she can have done.

“We’ve had some lovely entries so far, it’s going to be hard to pick one”, said Mrs Palmer.

“There are a lot of deserving mums”.

Mother and daughter duo Lynne Palmer and Cerys Woods, who have been working together for 14 years

Since the opening of her salon 22 years ago, her daughter originally started out as a Saturday girl at 16, unsure as to what she wanted to do for her career, until at 18 she decided she wanted to go into hairdressing permanently.

READ MORE:

“I don’t know what I’d do without Cerys,” added Mrs Palmer.

The team at Friends Hair in Maindee. L-R Back Lydia Burn, Seren Berry, Abbie May, Sarah Andrews and Tayla Gibb with front, Lynne Palmer and Cerys Woods. Picture - www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

To enter, nominate a mum and leave a comment on their post saying why they deserve to win this. Voting closes on Tuesday, March 17.

For more information and to enter the competition head to their Instagram page (@friendshairx) and their Facebook ‘FriendsHair Maindee’.